Goodwyn Middle School temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Montgomery Public Schools bus
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools administrators have decided to close Goodwyn Middle School due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

The school will be closed for 14 calendar days starting on Sept. 28. It will reopen on Oct. 12, MPS officials confirmed Monday afternoon.

MPS said the school building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return.

While the school is closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork.

