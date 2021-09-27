Advertise
Man accused of stealing beer during armed robberies at 2 gas stations

Markai Pettus, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Markai Pettus, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a man after he allegedly stole cases of beer from two convenience stores and brandished a firearm at the clerks over the weekend.

According to court documents, Markai Pettus, 27, of Montgomery, walked into a gas station in the 300 block of Madison Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and stole two cases of Corona Beer.

Less than an hour later at just before 8:30 p.m., Pettus is said to have committed the same crime, stealing two cases of the same brand of beer at a gas station in the 1000 block of Ann Street.

Pettus, who is now charged with two counts of first-degree robbery is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility where his bond was set at $120,000.

