Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man charged in deadly shooting at Lowndes County grocery store

Cornelius Thomas Jr. has been arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 26, 2021, homicide...
Cornelius Thomas Jr. has been arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 26, 2021, homicide at the Mosses Meat Market in Lowndes County.(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in connection to a weekend homicide at a Lowndes County grocery store.

Law enforcement said the deadly shooting happened at the Mosses Meat Market in the town of Mosses on Sunday.

Detectives responded to the business following a 911 call about a shooting. Inside, they found found 29-year-old Brandon Lamar Middleton lying unresponsive on the floor.

Middleton was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head, but he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s deputies have since arrested 39-year old Cornelius Thomas Jr. and charged with him murder. A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear, and detectives said Thomas has made no statements and has requested a lawyer.

Thomas is being held at the county jail on a $250,000 bond.

The Mosses Meat Market was the scene of a triple shooting in 2019. The two cases are not known to be connected.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
Two suspects have been arrested after a chase from Wetumpka ended Monday morning.
2 arrested after police chase, gun pointed at officers
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
File image
Shooting Sunday leaves man dead in Montgomery

Latest News

Mostly dry, warm but not super muggy... that's our forecast for the next 7 days!
Warming trending continues, but will we stay dry?
Source: 'Remembering Megan Rondini' Facebook page
Settlement reached in suit over Alabama student’s suicide
Montgomery Public Schools bus
Goodwyn Middle School temporarily closed due to COVID-19
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
Crucial time for Biden’s huge government-reshaping bill