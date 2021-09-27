Man charged in deadly shooting at Lowndes County grocery store

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in connection to a weekend homicide at a Lowndes County grocery store.

Law enforcement said the deadly shooting happened at the Mosses Meat Market in the town of Mosses on Sunday.

Detectives responded to the business following a 911 call about a shooting. Inside, they found found 29-year-old Brandon Lamar Middleton lying unresponsive on the floor.

Middleton was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head, but he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s deputies have since arrested 39-year old Cornelius Thomas Jr. and charged with him murder. A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear, and detectives said Thomas has made no statements and has requested a lawyer.

Thomas is being held at the county jail on a $250,000 bond.

The Mosses Meat Market was the scene of a triple shooting in 2019. The two cases are not known to be connected.

