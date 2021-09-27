Montgomery police discover shooting victim after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Sunday but quickly discovered one of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 4500 block of Atlanta Highway where officers found two men who had been seriously injured in the crash. One was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Coleman added.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.