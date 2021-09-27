Motorcyclist dies in late Saturday night Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Saturday evening crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Norman Bridge Road and East South Boulevard around 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the victim.

Bobby Brown, 66, died at the scene after losing control of the Harley Davidson Tri-Glide Motorcycle he was riding.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, MPD said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.