Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in late Saturday night Montgomery crash

(WSFA 12 News file photo)
(WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Saturday evening crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Norman Bridge Road and East South Boulevard around 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the victim.

Bobby Brown, 66, died at the scene after losing control of the Harley Davidson Tri-Glide Motorcycle he was riding.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, MPD said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

Latest News

MPS, consultant firm to detail capital improvement project plan
Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gavin Jerome Havis of Sylacauga. He lived at the...
Sylacauga Police investigating homicide at apartment complex
Montgomery Public Schools bus
MPS, consultant firm to detail capital improvement project plan