MPS, consultant firm to detail capital improvement project plan

Montgomery Public Schools bus
Montgomery Public Schools bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is set to announce a public forum for the school system’s capital improvement projects plan.

MPS is expected to discuss the forum Monday during a news conference with newly hired consultant project management firm, Volkert Inc.

WSFA 12 News will have this announcement online, on our apps and on our Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

The school system will also speak on the next phase of school projects with the additional funds approved in the property tax increase. MPS says the focus of the forum is to reach women and minority-led businesses to help with the project.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Deal, and MPS officials will be among those speaking.

