MPS, consultant firm to detail capital improvement project plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is set to announce a public forum for the school system’s capital improvement projects plan.

MPS is expected to discuss the forum Monday during a news conference with newly hired consultant project management firm, Volkert Inc.

The school system will also speak on the next phase of school projects with the additional funds approved in the property tax increase. MPS says the focus of the forum is to reach women and minority-led businesses to help with the project.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Deal, and MPS officials will be among those speaking.

