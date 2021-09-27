Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Phenix City man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck...
52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck by a suspected drunk driver.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been killed by suspected drunk driver in Russell County crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the accident happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Alabama 169 near the 8 mile marker, about five miles west of Phenix City.

ALEA says 52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 56-year-old Charles A. Stringfellow.

Stringfellow was entering the roadway and collided with Cosper, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says it was determined that Stringfellow was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested on a murder charge and placed in the Russell County Jail without bond.

The crash remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

Latest News

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
The southbound exit ramp to Ann Street off of Interstate 85 is closed after a vehicle...
Overturned vehicle on Ann Street SB exit cleared
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound may experience delays after a crash near exit 2.
Crashes on I-85 NB cleared after causing morning delays
Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old, according to the...
National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County