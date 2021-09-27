Advertise
Shooting Sunday leaves man dead in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a shooting Sunday night has left a man dead.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of Express Drive. Tyrese Garner, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman says the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

