Warming trending continues, but will we stay dry?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather and sunshine: that is our forecast over the next week. We won’t see much changing as the days roll along, but do know that it will be warmer than last week. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the Southeast, which means quiet conditions persists for an extended period of time.

High pressure stays in control this week, with higher humidity and rain chances just to our west. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will come up a bit this week, but it won’t be oppressive.

Higher humidity this week, but still not oppressive. (WSFA 12 News)

You may notice it, but it won’t be that deep tropical humidity we’re accustomed to during the summer.

That uptick in humidity will allow for some clouds to be present pretty much every day beginning Tuesday... so instead of the crystal clear blue skies, we’ll see more of a partly cloudy sky most days.

Like the humidity, our temperatures will also come up a bit. We’re looking at highs in the mid-80s to start the week and upper 80s to lower 90s for the remainder of the forecast.

Total rain over the next week shows a dry pattern continuing. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will stay in the 60s as opposed to our recent stretch of 50s. That is courtesy of the increase in humidity on the way.

Out in the tropics we’ve got a very active scene...

In addition to powerful Hurricane Sam, there are two areas with a “high” 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next several days. Those two areas are way out in the Atlantic where Sam formed days ago; they should remain rather weak, but will likely become Victor and Wanda. Then there’s the remnants of Peter. It’s possible Peter reforms into a tropical depression this week.

None of these systems are threats to the U.S. at this point as they will remain out to sea. Still, with hurricane season still two months from concluding, we must stay aware here in the Gulf of Mexico.

