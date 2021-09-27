Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A woman received minor injuries after a steer got loose at the East Texas State Fair over the weekend, KLTV reported.

According to Cody Rosenbalm, director of marketing and entertainment at the East Texas State Fair, the incident happened sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Rosenbalm said a crew of handlers were loading the animals onto the back of a trailer to leave when one of the steers got away.

Rosenbalm said it is pretty common for cows to get away from handlers, but they usually stay confined to the livestock areas due to fencing. In this case, somehow the steer found its way around the fencing and made its way around the livestock barn and across the street into the carnival.

Video of the getaway was captured by Jacob Wilkes.

Rosenbalm said the injured woman declined a paramedic that was offered. Once the steer entered the carnival area, it was quickly corralled and captured by a team of fair staff and handlers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash
16-year-old Mariannah Harding graduated high school in 2016 and college in 2021.
Montgomery 16-year-old graduates college, aiming for a second degree
Montgomery police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a shopping center on West Fairview Avenue.
Man killed in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

Latest News

Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of...
New mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding her baby
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight