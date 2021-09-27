Advertise
Woman killed in east Montgomery crash; Chantilly Parkway temporarily blocked

Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway after a fatal crash.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Atlanta Highway/Chantilly Parkway and Interstate 85 has turned fatal, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the scene around 1 p.m. where they found a passenger of one of the vehicles and pronounced her dead. The victim has been identified only as an adult female.

Neither driver was injured, MPD Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed.

All lanes of Chantilly Parkway are temporarily blocked and traffic is being detoured to Eastchase Parkway, Coleman confirmed. Motorists are asked to avoid traveling in the area at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

