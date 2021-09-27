Woman makes initial court appearance after husband fatally stabbed in neck

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dallas County woman made her first court appearance Monday morning, two weeks after allegedly stabbing her husband in the neck, killing him.

Jeanette Towns Moore’s hearing at the Dallas County Courthouse lasted fewer than 15 minutes. District Attorney Michael Jackson requested a bond of $500,000 but didn’t get it.

“The judge gave her a $90,000 bond. The charge is murder,” said Jackson.

The court appointed Jeanette Moore an attorney who is based out of Birmingham. WSFA 12 News was not successful in reaching the attorney.

Authorities arrested Moore for the stabbing death of her husband, Roderick Moore, about two weeks ago. According to the police report, he was mortally wounded at the couple’s home on Mimosa Street in Selma.

This is the home the Moores shared at on Mimosa Street in Selma. Mr. Moore was fatally stabbed in the neck inside the residence. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“My understanding it was a knife that hit him in his artery in his neck,” Jackson said.

After the stabbing, Jeanette Moore took her husband to Vaughn Regional Medical Center where she dropped him off and left. Roderick Moore died from massive bleeding.

Authorities say the homicide stemmed from a reported desire by Roderick Moore to leave his longtime marriage.

It’s not clear, for now, whether Jeanette Moore has posted her $90,000 bond at the Dallas County Jail. The next step in her legal journey will include a preliminary hearing. That’s set for Nov. 2.

