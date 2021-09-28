Advertise
3 charged with capital murder for Sunday Montgomery homicide

Three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a weekend homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a weekend homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Ozackery Jones, 19, Antrell Baldwin, 19, and Dicarrio Baldwin, 22, all of Montgomery, were arrested Tuesday for the shooting death of Tyrese Garner, 20, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened Sunday around 10:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of Express Drive.

A motive was not released

All three suspects are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

