City employees pack Montgomery City Hall ahead of budget vote

Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the city's 2022 fiscal year budget.
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the city's 2022 fiscal year budget.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of Montgomery city employees packed into city hall Tuesday afternoon ahead of a critical vote that could affect their wallets.

City council members are expected to vote on Montgomery’s 2022 fiscal year budget, and among those in the auditorium are a number of sanitation workers who are watching carefully.

Some city sanitation workers say a pay raise is long overdue. Many say they’ve worked for little pay for years and have had to take on second jobs just to pay for their bills

Mayor Steven Reed recently proposed a 19% pay raise as part of his 2022 budget plan, but some council members are concerned about how those raises will impact the city past 2022, saying they don’t want the raises to cause the city to have to dip into other funds to remain financially stable.

Some sanitation workers have said if they don’t get their raise they will be forced to take action.

“If you do not give them their increase you will have to go find more workers because the 200 workers that you do have is going to make sacrifices by leaving the city of Montgomery,” local activist Ja’mel Brown said at a protest outside city hall on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

