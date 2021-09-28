Advertise
DA: 19-year-old fatally shot in Selma

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said someone was shot while in a vehicle on...
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said someone was shot while in a vehicle on King Street on Sept. 27, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said 19-year-old Michael Stiles Jr. was shot while in a vehicle on King Street around 3 p.m. Monday.

Jackson said someone else was in the vehicle with Stiles, but no other information on that person was released.

No other information on the case was released.

The district attorney said this is the city’s 17th homicide this year.

