Dothan shooting leaves one dead

Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.
Dothan police investigate shooting at Tanglewood Apartment in Dothan on September 27, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died Monday night from a shooting at a Dothan apartment community.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 at Tanglewood Apartments, a residential neighborhood along Inez Road near Dothan’s south side Walmart. The store is not involved in the shooting.

Officers received conflicting initial reports about possible suspects that are possibly juveniles.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Southeast Health, a Dothan hospital.

Additional information is not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

