From feeling like fall to more summer heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the Southeast, which means mostly quiet conditions persisting for our area. The humidity will come up a bit over the next couple of afternoon, but it won’t be oppressively muggy; you will likely notice it, but it won’t be anything like the tropical humidity we’re accustomed to during the summer. More moisture in our atmosphere could lead to some very isolated rain chances...

A slight uptick in rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday to ~20%. (WSFA 12 News)

That uptick in humidity and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will allow for some clouds to be present each day, so instead of the crystal clear blue sky we saw over the weekend, we’ll see more of a partly cloudy set up.

There could even be times in which there are more clouds than sun this week, but it won’t be gray and overcast.

Total rain through next Tuesday morning. Most of us are mainly dry, but a couple of showers are possible between now and then. (WSFA 12 News)

There will also be a low-end 10% chance of a shower today and a 20% chance of isolated showers both Wednesday and Thursday.

Like the humidity, our temperatures will also come up a bit. We’re looking at highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s going forward. With the extra heat and increase in humidity, we’ll have to include a tiny chance of a shower or storm through Thursday. The best chance of that will be in far western Alabama.

Highs stay above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will stay in the 60s as opposed to our recent stretch of 50s. That is courtesy of the increase in humidity.

Out in the tropics we’ve got a very active scene...

In addition to powerful Hurricane Sam, there are two areas with a “high” 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next several days. Those two areas are way out in the Atlantic where Sam formed; they shouldn’t get too strong, but will likely become Victor and Wanda. Then there’s the remnants of Peter. It’s possible Peter briefly reforms into a tropical depression this week.

Major Hurricane Sam and three areas of potential tropical development are out in the Atlantic. (WSFA 12 News)

None of these systems are threats to the U.S. at this point as they will remain out to sea. Still, with hurricane season still two months from concluding, we must stay aware here in the Gulf of Mexico.

