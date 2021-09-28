Advertise
Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - Maggie, a dog dying from cancer, enjoyed snow for the last time in Utah on Monday.

Maggie’s owner contacted the staff at Salt Lake County Ice Center and they gathered ice shavings in bins and buckets for them.

The ice was then placed in Maggie’s backyard for her and her family to enjoy.

“Sending our love and condolences to Maggie’s family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Maggie has since passed away, but officials say she got to enjoy some of her final moments with her family and some snow.

