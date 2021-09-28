Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man charged with child sex crimes in Selma

Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr. is charged with child sexual abuse and sodomy.
Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr. is charged with child sexual abuse and sodomy.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in the Dallas County jail on multiple child sex crime charges.

Selma police say James Allen Lewis Jr., 51, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and three counts of first-degree sodomy.

He was arrested on Sept. 21.

Lewis’ bail is $270,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say Lewis could face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Woman killed in east Montgomery crash; Chantilly Parkway reopens
Two suspects were taken into custody after a chase from Wetumpka ended Monday morning....
Suspect identified after police chase, gun pointed at officers
Cornelius Thomas Jr. has been arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 26, 2021, homicide...
Man charged in deadly shooting at Lowndes County grocery store
File image
Shooting Sunday leaves man dead in Montgomery
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash

Latest News

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition...
Arrest made after man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the...
City employees pack Montgomery City Hall ahead of budget vote
Two River Region area school systems are moving to mask-optional policies as the number of...
Some school districts update mask policies
Warmth stays with us... only a few scattered showers are expected!
From feeling like fall to more summer heat