Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Sylvest Drive, located just off the Atlanta Highway, around 11 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Few other details were immediately available. No motive or suspect was known.

