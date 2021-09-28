Advertise
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition...
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Sylvest Drive, located just off the Atlanta Highway, around 11 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Few other details were immediately available. No motive or suspect was known.

