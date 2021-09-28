National Voter Registration Day registers more people to cast their ballots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a day promoting deadlines, tools and eligibility conditions. Ultimately though, it’s about registering more people to vote.

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, they didn’t update their registration or they’re just not sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

Volunteers and organizations will hit the streets around the country to help voters ﬁnd registration drives nearby and register to vote online.

Alabama residents can register to vote or update their registration information by downloading the “Vote for Alabama” app on their smartphone or by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

