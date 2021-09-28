Advertise
Pike Road residents invited to forum on property tax vote

Pike Road residents will head to the polls in a special election to determine the fate of a...
Pike Road residents will head to the polls in a special election to determine the fate of a more than 100% property tax increase. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road residents head to the polls in a special election on Oct. 5 to determine the fate of a more than 100% property tax increase.

A forum on the tax vote is being held for residents on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Pike Road Intermediate School.

Pike Road School is asking for more money to build a new high school. Voters are being asked to approve a 25.5 mill tax increase, though 6.5 mills of that would be the replacement of a current tax. That means the actual increase would be 19 mills.

The school system already got the approval from the town, county, lawmakers, and the governor to hold the 25.5 millage tax increase vote.

The proposed increase would be $15.83 per month for a home valued at $100,000 but more for higher-value houses.

READ MORE: Ivey signs bill to potentially increase property taxes in Pike Road

Pike Road School Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter says the school system needs the added mills to build a new high school for the growing student body. Ledbetter adds the increase would generate around $50 million.

Pike Road Schools currently gets 16 of the town’s 49 mills in taxes and 10 mills from the state.

