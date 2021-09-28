Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say 71-year-old Adrianna Giles of Shorter died Monday in a two-vehicle crash.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around 1 p.m. near Chantilly Parkway and Interstate 85 northbound. Giles, a passenger inside a 2022 Honda Accord, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Coleman says the driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

No other details about the crash have been released. The fatal crash remains under investigation, Coleman added.

