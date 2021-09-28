Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash

Advertise
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the scene around 1 p.m.
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the scene around 1 p.m.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say 71-year-old Adrianna Giles of Shorter died Monday in a two-vehicle crash.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around 1 p.m. near Chantilly Parkway and Interstate 85 northbound. Giles, a passenger inside a 2022 Honda Accord, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Coleman says the driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

No other details about the crash have been released. The fatal crash remains under investigation, Coleman added.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

