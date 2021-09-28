Police still searching for shooter who killed 19-year-old in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a homicide that happened in broad daylight Monday. It appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police were called to the 900 block of King Street around 3 p.m. where they found Michael Stiles Jr., 19, dead. There were at least 10 shots fired. Now, there are a bizarre set of circumstances for investigators to sort out.

“At this time the motive has not been determined,” said Selma Police Sgt. Ray Blanks.

Investigators say Stiles was riding as a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu.

“We were able to get some detailed information and learned that the victim was inside a vehicle that was shot into in the area by an individual standing in the roadway,” Blanks said.

Selma police say at this point there is no evidence that Stiles was targeted in the shooting.

The driver of the car has been very cooperative in helping detectives connect the dots, Blanks explained, but there’s been no arrest yet in the case at this point.

As of now, the alleged gunman remains on the run.

“At this time we can’t make anything of it. At this time we’re still trying to determine a motive as to what happened,” Blanks said.

