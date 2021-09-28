Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police still searching for shooter who killed 19-year-old in Selma

Michael Stiles Jr., died Monday afternoon when someone opened fire and shot at least 10 rounds...
Michael Stiles Jr., died Monday afternoon when someone opened fire and shot at least 10 rounds into the Chevy Malibu he was riding in. Police say Stiles was struck once in the upper body and died of his injuries.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a homicide that happened in broad daylight Monday. It appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police were called to the 900 block of King Street around 3 p.m. where they found Michael Stiles Jr., 19, dead. There were at least 10 shots fired. Now, there are a bizarre set of circumstances for investigators to sort out.

“At this time the motive has not been determined,” said Selma Police Sgt. Ray Blanks.

Investigators say Stiles was riding as a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu.

“We were able to get some detailed information and learned that the victim was inside a vehicle that was shot into in the area by an individual standing in the roadway,” Blanks said.

Selma police say at this point there is no evidence that Stiles was targeted in the shooting.

The driver of the car has been very cooperative in helping detectives connect the dots, Blanks explained, but there’s been no arrest yet in the case at this point.

As of now, the alleged gunman remains on the run.

“At this time we can’t make anything of it. At this time we’re still trying to determine a motive as to what happened,” Blanks said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Woman killed in east Montgomery crash; Chantilly Parkway reopens
Two suspects were taken into custody after a chase from Wetumpka ended Monday morning....
Suspect identified after police chase, gun pointed at officers
Cornelius Thomas Jr. has been arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 26, 2021, homicide...
Man charged in deadly shooting at Lowndes County grocery store
File image
Shooting Sunday leaves man dead in Montgomery
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash

Latest News

Day 2 of special session on prisons
Day 2 of special session on prisons
Statewide there was a 93% participation rate in the standardized tests.
Alabama releases more standardized test score data
Surveillance photo of Lonnie Coffman in Washington, D.C.
North Alabama Capitol riot suspect’s plea hearing delayed
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the...
City council approves pay raises in Montgomery’s $272 million budget