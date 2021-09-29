Advertise
Another Daikin America employee dies after being exposed to chemicals

"We will do whatever is necessary to find out exactly what happened to him. We will honor his memory and the memory of others who died from exposure at Daikin,"
Another Daikin America employee dead
By Kelsey Duncan and Madison Scarpino
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Another Daikin America employee has died after he was exposed to a dangerous chemical in July.

A source confirmed on Tuesday the death of Will Delashaw. Delashaw was in UAB’s ICU trying to recover from chemical exposure when he passed away.

READ MORE: Another lawsuit filed against Daikin America’s Decatur plant

Delashaw had a pending lawsuit against Daikin over that exposure incident filed just weeks ago. According to Delashsaw’s attorneys, he was exposed in the same incident that killed Daikin employee Wesley Rusk in August.

READ MORE: Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure

During the July 2021 incident, Delashaw, Rusk, and another employee were exposed to chemicals at Daikin in July. That next month, Rusk died from complications of exposure, and now only one of the employees from that incident is still alive. Delashaw’s attorney Kendall Dunson says Delashaw never learned what chemical he was exposed to, and that he was wearing PPE at the time of the exposure.

Here is Dunson’s full statement on Delashaw’s passing:

“Mr. Delashaw’s passing is tragic. He was fortunate to be surrounded by his loving family. We will do whatever is necessary to find out exactly what happened to him. We will honor his memory and the memory of others who died from exposure at Daikin.”

A woman named Darby Dockery also died this month. She worked as a contractor in the Daikin plant in 2019 and also believed she was exposed to dangerous chemicals.

READ MORE: Women of alleged Daikin chemical exposure passes away

Dockery was told she only had four years to live without a lung transplant and died of COVID complications.

READ MORE: 'The doctors say I have four years if I don't get a lung transplant': Woman suing Daikin over chemical exposure injuries speaks out

Dockery’s husband Bobby Humphrey criticizes Daikin’s safety record.

Here is Humphrey’s full statement on Delashaw’s passing:

“I know personally what the family is going through, me and my daughters went through it. It was and is the most horrible and heartbreaking thing we have ever been through. Our thoughts and prayers go not only to him and his family, but all others injured. Daikin truly needs to get their safety in shape and do what’s right for the families hurt out there.”

Another man in that 2019 incident, Peter Lewis, died just weeks after that exposure and a lawsuit is being filed on behalf of his estate.

READ MORE: The wife of a man killed by chemical exposure at Daikin is speaking out after another exposure

Daikin faces multiple lawsuits over these exposures.

Attorney Randy Ferguson says he plans to file another next week. OSHA is also investigating but hasn’t given much information on the specifics.

