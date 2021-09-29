Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, who are trying to become pregnant now or who might become pregnant in the future.

“CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks,” said a health alert posted Wednesday to the agency’s website.

During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths, the CDC said.

According to the agency, about 97% of the pregnant people hospitalized with confirmed COVID cases in 2021 were unvaccinated.

As of mid-September, 31% of pregnant people were fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy, compared to 55.8% of all Americans.

“Healthcare providers should strongly recommend that people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future receive one of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible,” the CDC said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash
Three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a weekend homicide,...
3 charged with capital murder for Sunday Montgomery homicide
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage
Deonte Tyler has been charged after a shooting on Montgomery's Sylvest Drive on Sept. 28, 2021.
Arrest made after man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the...
City Council approves pay raises in Montgomery’s $272M budget

Latest News

Sarah Hill, chair of the finance committee, said the budget this year is a little lower than...
Tallassee approves 2022 fiscal year budget
FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny...
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic