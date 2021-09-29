Advertise
Court records: Montgomery weekend homicide victim shot during robbery

Antrell Baldwin was arrested and charged with capital murder. He was charged along with...
Antrell Baldwin was arrested and charged with capital murder. He was charged along with Ozackery Jones and Dicarrio Baldwin. The mugshots for Jones and Dicarrio Baldwin were not immediately available.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest affidavit is shedding new light on details of what happened during a fatal shooting in Montgomery Sunday night.

Ozackery Jones, 19, Antrell Baldwin, 19, and Dicarrio Baldwin, 22, all of Montgomery, were arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of Tyrese Garner, 20, of Montgomery. All there are charged with capital murder.

According to the affidavit, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 5700 block of Express Drive. Investigators say the three suspects demanded property from Garner while armed with a gun.

Court records state Garner was shot and killed during the robbery.

Police say the suspects were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

