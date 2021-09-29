Court records: Montgomery weekend homicide victim shot during robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest affidavit is shedding new light on details of what happened during a fatal shooting in Montgomery Sunday night.

Ozackery Jones, 19, Antrell Baldwin, 19, and Dicarrio Baldwin, 22, all of Montgomery, were arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of Tyrese Garner, 20, of Montgomery. All there are charged with capital murder.

According to the affidavit, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 5700 block of Express Drive. Investigators say the three suspects demanded property from Garner while armed with a gun.

Court records state Garner was shot and killed during the robbery.

Police say the suspects were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.