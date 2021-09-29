Advertise
New, expanded ‘Legacy Museum’ opening Friday, EJI announces

The Equal Justice Initiative has announced the opening date for the new Legacy Museum: From...
The Equal Justice Initiative has announced the opening date for the new Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration.((Source: EJI))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new and expanded Legacy Museum is opening this week in downtown Montgomery, the Equal Justice Initiative announced.

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration will open Friday. Free admission will be offered through Sunday. After opening weekend, EJI says access to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum can be purchased in a single ticket costing $5.

The new Legacy Museum, according to EJI, provides visitors with a comprehensive history of the United States with a focus on the legacy of slavery. It presents exhibits and information about the Transatlantic Slave Trade, a detailed examination of Reconstruction and an expanded set of exhibits on the civil rights era.

Lynchings, codified racial segregation, and the emergence of over-incarceration in the 20th Century are examined in-depth and brought to life through film, images, and first-person narratives inside the museums’ new exhibits.

“We believe that understanding our nation’s past is critical to finding a way forward on a range of contemporary issues. We’re proud that the Legacy Museum can play a vital role in helping people learn American history that’s often not taught and empower everyone to build healthier communities,” said Bryan Stevenson, EJI’s Executive Director.

The museum is situated at 400 N. Court St. It is also the site of the welcome center, ticket office, gift shop and Pannie-George’s Kitchen.

