Feeling like summer again

Can’t rule out a shower or two through Thursday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mugginess came back yesterday, and it will be with us again today and tomorrow. That will allow for clouds and perhaps a few isolated showers to be present.

Medium to high pollen counts expected again today. It will stay that way for the foreseeable...
Today will be partly cloudy with highs around 87 degrees. Clouds increase tonight, leading to a mostly cloudy Thursday with highs around 86.

Both days will feature a 20% chance of a shower. Most everyone will stay dry, but that chance is there through Thursday evening, especially for those along and west of I-65.

Most everyone is dry, but a couple of showers are possible today and tomorrow.
The humidity will come down a touch for Friday and the upcoming week. It will still be noticeable, but not as high as it is currently. That will lead to entirely dry conditions with highs around 90 degrees.

We finally have better -- although not great -- rain chances heading into next week. Both Monday and Tuesday will bring with them a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the area.

It will be muggy through Thursday before the humidity falls just a touch for the upcoming...
Overnight lows will continue staying in the middle and upper 60s.

The tropics remain active, but no threats to the United States are on the table right now. Major Hurricane Sam will stay well east of the U.S. while soon-to-be Tropical Storm Victor is way out in the eastern Atlantic.

The tropics are still active as we end September.
It is important to remember that October and November are still ahead of us, and both months have produced memorable storms in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. We are getting closer, but we are definitely not done with hurricane season yet.

