Funeral services announced for Opelika High School teacher after fatal car crash

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The community is mourning the loss of an Opelika High School teacher.

27-year-old Micah Luke Farr, of Roanoke, died in a car crash in Chambers County on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

ALEA Trooper Larry C. Thomas said the crash happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. Farr was driving a 2013 Honda Accord when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Jason Banks, 49 of Auburn. The crash happened on U.S. 431 north, near the 175-mile marker, about three miles south of Roanoke in Chambers County.

Farr’s funeral is set for this Friday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church in Roanoke, Ala. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

“The Opelika High School family is saddened by the passing of Mr. Micah Farr,” said Dr. Farrell Seymore, Principal of Opelika High School. “Mr. Farr was a strong, young teacher who loved his students and always sought ways to help them.  He was passionate about history and finding ways to connect with students.  The Opelika High School family is grateful for his example, his hard work, and his commitment to excellence.”

Farr taught history and psychology for Opelika City Schools. 

According to the Quattlebaum Funeral Home obituary on Micah, he had a thirst for knowledge, was a trivia buff, loved picking his guitar, and enjoyed history and reenacting it.  He was also a PA announcer for Handley Tiger Football, an avid Alabama fan, and was always wearing his lucky jersey every Saturday.  More than anything, Micah was a Christian who loved serving the Lord. 

