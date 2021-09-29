Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a weekend homicide,...
3 charged with capital murder for Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash
Deonte Tyler has been charged after a shooting on Montgomery's Sylvest Drive on Sept. 28, 2021.
Arrest made after man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the...
City Council approves pay raises in Montgomery’s $272M budget

Latest News

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 1974, file photo Daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel sails over 7 Mack...
Evel Knievel’s son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to pass HB4 in a special session. This deals...
House votes to use COVID money on phased Alabama prison project
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet