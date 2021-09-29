Advertise
Lawsuit: Alabama congressional map ‘racially gerrymandered’

Alabama's current House and Senate districts were created in 2017.
Alabama's current House and Senate districts were created in 2017.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging Alabama’s congressional districts as racially gerrymandered, saying the district boundaries limit Black voters’ influence in all but one congressional districts.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday argues that Alabama should have a second district with significant Black voter influence.

The lawsuit was filed by two state senators and several voters was filed ahead of an expected special session on redistricting. State Sen. Rodger Smitherman, Sen. Bobby Singleton and four voters filed the lawsuit.

Secretary of State John Merrill is the defendant in the lawsuit because of his position. Merrill said he could not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

