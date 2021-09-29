Advertise
Lee Co. man sentenced to life behind bars for 2019 murder

(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a man found dead in a well.

Tuesday, Hubert Timothy Sprayberry was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of 72-year-old James Edmund Clarke. A jury found Sprayberry guilty earlier this year.

Clarke was reported missing in December 19, 2019. His body was found in a well on Sprayberry’s property 10 days later.

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer lead the prosecution of the case at trial and represented the State of Alabama during the sentencing hearing.

