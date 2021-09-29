Montgomery man dies after fatal crash Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Larry C. Thomas says Joseph Dillard, 37, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of a 2014 Kia Forte. Dillard swerved after hitting the Kia, causing his vehicle to roll over and eject him.

Thomas says Dillard, who was not using a seat belt, was taken to Baptist Medical Center South. He died of his injuries on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near the 11-mile marker, about 2.5 miles north of Montgomery in Montgomery County.

No other details were released as troopers continue to investigate.

