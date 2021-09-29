Montgomery woman dies following weekend shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend shooting in Montgomery has been ruled a homicide investigation following the victim’s death.

Police say Sabrina Bailey, 35, of Montgomery, was shot in the area of Narrow Lane Road and Seibles Road late Saturday. Capt. Saba Coleman said Bailey was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

No arrests were announced, and no other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

