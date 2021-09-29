Advertise
Second woman dies following Sept. 9 Autauga County crash

ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical...
ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical Center South following injuries she sustained in the crash.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second person has died as a result of an early September crash in Autauga County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical Center South following injuries she sustained in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. on Sept. 9 on U.S. Highway 82 east near the 135 mile marker. That’s about three miles west of Prattville.

Investigators said Altenhofen was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer that crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2005 Chevy Malibu driven by Alana K. Golson, 39, of Prattville. First responders found Golson and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the ALEA Highway Patrol Division.

