Tallassee approves 2022 fiscal year budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee City Council and Mayor Johnny Hammock unanimously approved the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget and calendar at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Sarah Hill of Ward 2, along with city clerk Whitney Pitchford and the finance committee were responsible for compiling data for the budget, a process which takes months.

“It was a tough job, but we appreciate all the hard work,”

The budget has a total dollar value of $11,057,850, with an expenditure of $10,456,260.

This leaves the city with $601,590 in reserves for various city projects throughout the year.

Sarah Hill, Chair of the Finance Committee, said the budget this year is a little lower than the previous years budget, but they are on track with where they have been the last several years.

“We feel really comfortable with the 11 because over the last five years we’ve gone from nine to 10 to 11 back down to 10, so that’s pretty normal for us,” Hill said.

Hill said the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped their budget this year due to more people shopping locally and ultimately increasing sales tax revenues.

“We are actually pretty excited about that,” Hill said.

The budget this year also included a pay raise for Filter Plant Water treatment employees and an 8% pay raise for law enforcement officers.

“They put their lives on the line day in and day out, they’re around the coronavirus, and also we’ll call it like it is, the surrounding municipalities are paying their police officers more so we had to make these adjustments to try and retain our police officers,” said Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.

The city said they will continue to monitor the budget as needed moving forward.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on with the new school and we’ve got a big project that we’re looking at for our downtown areas so as long as those stay about where we had them, we should do well and have a pretty good surplus at the end of the fiscal year,” Hill said.

Tallassee’s 2022 fiscal year budget goes into effect in October.

