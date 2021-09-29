Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

USPS: Prattville post office focused on ‘improving service’ to residents

Mail and packages are once again being delivered after several Prattville residents reported...
Mail and packages are once again being delivered after several Prattville residents reported they had not received mail for days.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mail and packages are once again being delivered after several Prattville residents reported they had not received mail for days.

USPS officials acknowledged that Prattville’s post office off Greystone Way’s workforce was “impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokeswoman Debra J. Fetterly of the Postal Service’s Alabama District said the USPS was aware of the location’s issues and continue to work toward addressing them.

Fetterly has issued another statement on the current measure being taken to address the issues saying “local postal management is focused on improving service to our customers who live and work in the Prattville community,” and adding that “currently, all available mail and packages are being delivered each day.”

Fetterly said the post office is also addressing staffing levels by hiring additional employees. Individuals interested in postal employment are encouraged to visit www.usps.com/careers and select ‘Alabama’ from the drop menu to view job opportunities.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as our postal team works together to provide outstanding service every day,” Fetterly added.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash
Three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a weekend homicide,...
3 charged with capital murder for Sunday Montgomery homicide
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage
Deonte Tyler has been charged after a shooting on Montgomery's Sylvest Drive on Sept. 28, 2021.
Arrest made after man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the...
City Council approves pay raises in Montgomery’s $272M budget

Latest News

Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in...
Alabama health officials urge schools to keep mask mandates
ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical...
Second woman dies following Sept. 9 Autauga County crash
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
Reports: United Airlines expected to terminate nearly 600 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance