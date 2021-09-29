USPS: Prattville post office focused on ‘improving service’ to residents

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mail and packages are once again being delivered after several Prattville residents reported they had not received mail for days.

USPS officials acknowledged that Prattville’s post office off Greystone Way’s workforce was “impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokeswoman Debra J. Fetterly of the Postal Service’s Alabama District said the USPS was aware of the location’s issues and continue to work toward addressing them.

Fetterly has issued another statement on the current measure being taken to address the issues saying “local postal management is focused on improving service to our customers who live and work in the Prattville community,” and adding that “currently, all available mail and packages are being delivered each day.”

Fetterly said the post office is also addressing staffing levels by hiring additional employees. Individuals interested in postal employment are encouraged to visit www.usps.com/careers and select ‘Alabama’ from the drop menu to view job opportunities.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as our postal team works together to provide outstanding service every day,” Fetterly added.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.