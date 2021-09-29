Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera

NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.(Brandon Warren // American Meteor Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Carolina (Gray News) – More than 150 witnesses reported seeing a fireball in the southeastern part of the U.S. on Friday night.

The American Meteor Society and NASA say at least five fireballs were seen over Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

NASA explains that fireballs are meteors brighter than the planet Venus, which is considered to be the brightest planet in the solar system.

According to NASA, more than 80 people specifically reported seeing a meteor skim the coast of North Carolina around 7:40 p.m. local time.

NASA says the fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at 32,000 mph.

Witness Brandon Warren shared video from a doorbell camera that captured the fireball:

John Zimmerman also submitted dash camera video that shows the fireball:

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash
Three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a weekend homicide,...
3 charged with capital murder for Sunday Montgomery homicide
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage
Deonte Tyler has been charged after a shooting on Montgomery's Sylvest Drive on Sept. 28, 2021.
Arrest made after man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the...
City Council approves pay raises in Montgomery’s $272M budget

Latest News

File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Montgomery man dies after Saturday crash
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video
Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in...
Alabama health officials urge schools to keep mask mandates
The bears of Fat Bear Week are back and bigger than ever!
Fat Bear Week is back in Alaska
Mail and packages are once again being delivered after several Prattville residents reported...
USPS: Prattville post office focused on ‘improving service’ to residents