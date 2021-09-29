Advertise
Women’s well-being top priority on National Women’s Health & Fitness Day

By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Women’s Health & Fitness Day, a day to focus on the importance of getting active and women taking a proactive role in their health.

A healthy diet, daily exercise, and regular doctor visits are essential for maintaining health, regardless of gender. But women often put everyone else’s exercise, diet, and doctors’ appointments first. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two-thirds of women in the United States are caregivers who provide regular support to others, and caregivers are at a greater risk for poor physical and mental health.

So, every year, the last Wednesday in September is designated to help women re-focus, and this year may be more critical than ever. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, women find their stress levels continue to rise and mental health struggles.

National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is the largest annual health promotion event for women of all ages.

