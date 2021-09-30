Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Alabama

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin, WBRC reported.

Adrianna was last seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said she is believed to have been abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
Antrell Baldwin (left), Dicarrio Baldwin (center) and Ozackery Jones (right) were arrested...
Court records: Montgomery weekend homicide victim shot during robbery
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical...
Second woman dies following Sept. 9 Autauga County crash
Montgomery police say a gunshot victim was found in the area of Narrow Lane Road and Seibles...
Montgomery woman dies following weekend shooting

Latest News

Higher rain chance next week
Scattered rain this evening
Tracking scattered rain this evening.
Tracking scattered rain this evening and warming temperatures to end the week.
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as...
Lin-Manuel Miranda makes adorable ‘absence note’ video for Georgia high schooler
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal