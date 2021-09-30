DHR orders immediate closure of Millbrook day care center

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The license for a Millbrook day care center has been suspended, effective immediately, according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

DHR pulled Pooh Bear Academy’s license due to “imminent danger to the health and safety of the children” with DHR officials saying an employee with an indicated child abuse and neglect on file was working with children at the center.

DHR officials noted its findings during a visit on July 29.

According to a letter from DHR, Pooh Bear Academy’s director, Teresa Williams, told officials in August the employee had been terminated. However, during a visit on Sept. 3, DHR discovered the employee was still working at the center.

While observing the day care center, officials also found three classrooms were out of teacher per child ratio.

DHR said a child development consultant went to the center on Sept. 24 to investigate for renewal, verify the corrections to the deficiencies found, verify compliance with the child care licensing and performance standards and verify the employee with the indicated child abuse and neglect was not working there. When the consultant arrived, the door was locked and no one would answer the door.

The consultant reported being able to hear children inside, some of whom were crying, according to DHR. She could not verify if anyone was watching the children.

DHR said an employee eventually arrived at the building but denied the consultant access to the building, per Williams’ instructions.

DHR representatives went to the center again on Sept. 27 but were again denied admission to inspect the facility.

On Wednesday, DHR ordered the immediate closure of the facility.

In its notice, DHR informed the facility that it was entitled to a suspension/pre-revocation hearing and that it would be notified of the date for that hearing in the near future

Anyone who needs assistance finding child care can call the Family Guidance Center at 334-270-4100.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.