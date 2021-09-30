Golfers attacked at Alabama course by people in camouflage

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Police say three golfers were attacked at an Alabama tournament by people dressed in camouflage who ran out of the woods during a fight over an air horn.

WALA-TV reports the golfers were at the Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores on Sunday when they confronted someone blowing an air horn during their backswings on hole three. Several people then rushed out of the woods and assaulted them before running off. One of the golfers suffered broken teeth and a cut to the head.

Gulf Shores police told WALA-TV up to six people were involved in the assault. Two other people may have been in a getaway car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.