Luverne man killed in head-on crash with tow truck

File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has died in a head-on crash, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

Police responded to the scene of a traffic collision around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 167, just north of Salem Road where they found the victim, Jordan Paul Stevenson.

An initial investigation has determined that Stevenson, a 38-year-old Luverne resident, was trying to pass another vehicle when he struck a tow truck head-on as it was traveling in the opposite direction. Stevenson died on the scene.

The initial crash caused a second wreck in which another vehicle ran off the road to avoid the wreckage, the police department said. Only minor injuries were reported for those in the other vehicles.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

