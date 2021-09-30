Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Opelika police investigate hit and run after car crash on Gateway Dr.

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a car crash on Gateway Drive.
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a car crash on Gateway Drive.(Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a hit and run after a car crash on Gateway Drive.

On Sept. 28, at approximately 8:11 p.m., Opelika police responded to a multiple vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, on Gateway Drive near Interstate Drive and the Interstate 85 overpass.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old male, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident or the driver of the other vehicle should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antrell Baldwin (left), Dicarrio Baldwin (center) and Ozackery Jones (right) were arrested...
Court records: Montgomery weekend homicide victim shot during robbery
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
Montgomery police say a gunshot victim was found in the area of Narrow Lane Road and Seibles...
Montgomery woman dies following weekend shooting
ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical...
Second woman dies following Sept. 9 Autauga County crash
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Montgomery man dies after Saturday crash

Latest News

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 65 near the 160 mile marker in Montgomery County on...
I-65 in Hope Hull fully reopens more than 12 hours after Wednesday night crash
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery...
Pastor: First Baptist Church Montgomery ‘attacked by arsonist’
FILE - This Aug. 12, 2008, file photo shows United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller at the...
Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
AP-NORC poll finds deep divide over Biden vaccine mandate