Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Overturned tractor-trailer blocking I-65 northbound in Hope Hull

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 65 near the 160 mile marker in Montgomery County on...
A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 65 near the 160 mile marker in Montgomery County on Sept. 29, 2021.(Source: ALGO)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms a single vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 has blocked traffic in the Hope Hull area.

ALEA says a tractor-trailer overturned near the 160 mile marker in Montgomery County. That’s near exit 158. This will have the northbound side closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic cameras show a large traffic backup.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a weekend homicide,...
3 charged with capital murder for Sunday Montgomery homicide
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash
Deonte Tyler has been charged after a shooting on Montgomery's Sylvest Drive on Sept. 28, 2021.
Arrest made after man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) says every district in the state is...
Alabama schools facing ‘unprecedented’ food shortage
Montgomery City Hall was crowded with city employees Tuesday afternoon ahead of a vote on the...
City Council approves pay raises in Montgomery’s $272M budget

Latest News

A three-vehicle crash has left a Roanoke man dead, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released...
Roanoke man dies in Chambers County crash
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Police identify victim of fatal East Montgomery crash
Montgomery police are asking motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Chantilly Parkway...
Woman killed in east Montgomery crash; Chantilly Parkway reopens
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
I-85 NB near Mitylene reopens after crash