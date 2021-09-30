Overturned tractor-trailer blocking I-65 northbound in Hope Hull

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms a single vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 has blocked traffic in the Hope Hull area.

ALEA says a tractor-trailer overturned near the 160 mile marker in Montgomery County. That’s near exit 158. This will have the northbound side closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic cameras show a large traffic backup.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

