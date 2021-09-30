Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Pastor: First Baptist Church Montgomery ‘attacked by arsonist’

An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery...
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church on Thursday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.

The fire happened on South Perry Street at First Baptist Church. According to Lead Pastor Mark L. Bethea, overnight, someone entered the church and attempted to start several fires: Inside the main sanctuary, the historic Stakely sanctuary and some office spaces.

Bethea said the fires had varying success. The reception office was destroyed and there were several burn spots on the carpet of both sanctuaries. Fire also damaged a few pews in the main sanctuary and smoke and soot are throughout the church.

Dear friends, Overnight our church was attacked by an arsonist who attempted to set fire to several areas of our church...

Posted by First Baptist Church Montgomery on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thankfully, Bethea said the church uses flame-retardant carpets, so the sanctuaries’ fires did not spread.

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say more information is expected to be released today.

“It could have been much worse,” Bethea said.”

An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery...
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church on Thursday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Services Sunday will remain as scheduled, Bethea added. The church is still planning to partake in the Lord’s Supper as a church and celebrate “the Lord’s goodness” despite life’s speed bumps.

According to its website, the church was constituted in November 1829 beginning with four charter members. In the 191 years since the beginning, the church has called a few locations home and been the participant in a number of expansions.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antrell Baldwin (left), Dicarrio Baldwin (center) and Ozackery Jones (right) were arrested...
Court records: Montgomery weekend homicide victim shot during robbery
Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
Montgomery police say a gunshot victim was found in the area of Narrow Lane Road and Seibles...
Montgomery woman dies following weekend shooting
ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical...
Second woman dies following Sept. 9 Autauga County crash
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Montgomery man dies after Saturday crash

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2008, file photo shows United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller at the...
Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
AP-NORC poll finds deep divide over Biden vaccine mandate
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says gang members are getting younger and...
Dallas County DA: Gang violence ‘wreaking havoc’ on communities
Some rain showers are expected today, mainly west of I-65.
Rain chance for some today, then we’re hotter