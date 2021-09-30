Rain chance for some today, then we’re hotter
Highs push 90 Friday and Saturday with dry conditions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day with muggy conditions and a chance of showers is on the way. Once again it will favor those in the western half of the region this morning and afternoon.
No heavy rain or big-time thunderstorms are expected. The best chance of rain may actually be through lunchtime west of I-65. For those who don’t see rain, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.
The humidity will remain elevated and noticeable through the weekend, but rain chances will be non-existent -- especially Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will make a run at 90 degrees.
We finally have better -- although not great -- rain chances heading into next week. There’s a 20% chance of rain Sunday and a 30-40% chance of showers and thunderstorms next week.
No one is guaranteed to see rain, but it’s looking increasingly likely that there will be isolated to scattered activity from Sunday night through Wednesday.
High temps will come down a bit as a result of this. Look for highs in the lower and middle 80s heading into next week with the humidity remaining elevated.
Overnight lows will continue staying in the middle and upper 60s with some changes perhaps by the second half of next week.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.