UA extends campus face coverings requirement through Oct. 29

(Source: WAFF)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama campus requirement for face coverings has been extended through October 29.

UA leaders said they are following guidance from the UA System Health and Safety Task Force.

Face coverings continue to be required inside all non-residential campus buildings, including all classrooms and academic buildings, and on campus transportation. The rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Limited exceptions include:

  • In office workspaces when distanced
  • When alone in offices and private workspaces
  • In residence hall rooms
  • In residential common areas when distanced
  • While actively eating or drinking (in dining venues – while seated at a table)
  • While actively exercising
  • When teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

