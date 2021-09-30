Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnterra Christian and Johnette Reed face charges related to human trafficking and child...
Missing child leads to human trafficking, child porn arrests in Pike County
Antrell Baldwin (left), Dicarrio Baldwin (center) and Ozackery Jones (right) were arrested...
Court records: Montgomery weekend homicide victim shot during robbery
Montgomery police say a gunshot victim was found in the area of Narrow Lane Road and Seibles...
Montgomery woman dies following weekend shooting
ALEA has confirmed that Petra F. Altenhofen, 50, of Montgomery, died Monday at Baptist Medical...
Second woman dies following Sept. 9 Autauga County crash
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Montgomery man dies after Saturday crash

Latest News

Lava delta forms off coast of Spanish island
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Some rain showers are expected today, mainly west of I-65.
Rain chance for some today, then we’re hotter
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody